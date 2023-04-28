Bollywood’s Abhijeet will perform at ‘Everest’ on May 7

ABHIJEET Bhattacharya, better known mononymously as Abhijeet will be performing live in Guyana, for the first time, on May 7, at the Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown.

“This is going to be my first concert in Guyana. I have heard a lot about the beautiful country…I believe we will rock – you and me,” Abhijeet said in a promotional video that has been circulating on social media.

“I will sing all your favourites; I will sing all the evergreen hits…You have been loving me for so long. I am very fortunate that I am coming to perform for you there,” he expressed.

The promoters out of Trinidad, who are bringing Abhijeet to Guyana, had taken him to Trinidad three times in the past, and have been in the show business for some 25 years, taking some of the biggest names in Bollywood to Trinidad.

One of the Trinidadian promoters told BUZZ that patrons can expect to be “entertained by a magnificent artiste who is renowned around the world. People love him with his song and music. Everyone is excited in Trinidad; they’re going to hear all their favourite hits from the movies.”

In Trinidad, the same promoters have, in the past, hosted shows with Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narine, Atif Aslam, and other big names in Bollywood.

There may be some surprises regarding other artistes to perform at the show on May 7, but what’s for sure is that popular Guyanese performers will be on hand to entertain the crowd before Abhijeet is brought on stage.

Brahma ‘Brahm’ Prasad, Chief Executive Officer of National Television Network (NTN), is not a promoter of this show, but he has lots of experience in the business having himself brought some big names to Guyana in the past. He’s assisting the Trinidadian promoters with the show.

“Abhijeet is coming directly from India with his own orchestra. We don’t know which female singer he has on the show; that will be a surprise,” Brahm told Buzz this week at his NTN office on Brickdam.

He’s surprised that the VVIP tickets are almost sold out given that there are many other activities that are being held that weekend.

Showtime is 18:00 hours and the plan is to have extra tents set up out of the seating area in case rain falls.

Parking will not be a problem at the ground. Drivers will be required to use the entrance on Carifesta Avenue (opposite the National Park). Persons will also be on hand to assist drivers with parking, Brahm shared.

According to him, the show could not be hosted at the Guyana National Stadium as other events are slated to be held there around that time.