‘Eating Papaw on the Seashore’ generates huge buzz

-producer Rae Wiltshire continues to make invaluable contributions to local film

By Faith Greene

FOR many Guyanese, ‘Eating Papaw on the Seashore’ is just a film, but for Rae Wiltshire, and everyone connected to it, it is so much more.

The locally produced film, which was written and directed by Rae, is one of the most impacting short films ever produced by a Guyanese film-maker.

It has been described as a “coming of age film” about two queer Guyanese boys who are navigating their feelings in a homophobic society. The film premiered in October 2022 and has attracted the attention of locals as well as film lovers abroad.

Rae recently spoke about the production of the film and the work he has been doing to grow the local film industry.

He began by explaining that it was his love for movies that sparked his interest in film production.

According to him, he realised that “something” was always missing from the movies he watched.

He later concluded that that “something” was Guyanese representation.

“I wasn’t seeing any Guyanese in movies. I wasn’t seeing our landscape in cinema. I wasn’t seeing our people on screens. So, I really wanted to change that because I feel like it’s good to see your society and your culture reflected on screen,” Rae disclosed.

When asked about his experience on the set of the abovementioned short film, he described it as a “good” experience, before conveying that he has learnt how to manage productions and what is expected for a production.

He said that there were certain things that needed to be taken into account when they were filming. The weather and the tidal waves coming in, were among several setbacks.

The film-maker explained that when it comes to production, one must start to anticipate everything that can go wrong on the film set.

“Obviously when you’re making a movie, you’re going to learn everything. You learn more about lighting, you learn more about sound. You try to be more efficient.”

He added that working on a set is one of the best ways to gain experience when filming.

“The more you practise, the more you do, the better you get.”

Moreover, Rae said that more people are needed in the local film industry. He expressed belief that the industry can grow only if it is valued and financial support is given.

In leaving words of inspiration for upcoming film makers, he said that no one has to wait to be involved in the creative process or filmmaking. He emphasised that there are available resources on the internet that one can utilise.

“That’s how I learnt. You can’t just don’t do it, regardless of if you have any money or not. I mean, you have a phone. If you have audio, you get at least two friends or one friend, go shoot something with them. That’s literally how you learn. You might think this is not important, or, oh, this is not good. It might not be. You might be right. But guess what? If you’re looking at this and you assessing it, you don’t realise it in that point in time, but you are learning how to make something by doing it. No one has to tell you to be involved,” Rae said.

He urged those who have a knack for or want to join the film industry, to put aside their fears and the expected challenges and just go for it.

“I would say just do it and definitely invest in yourself. Film school is expensive, but you can make your own film school. Invest in yourself, don’t expect anyone to invest in your dreams if you don’t believe in it. You got to spend your money. Just tell yourself that, listen, I am worth it, so let me do this. This is something worthy of my time and of my money. And if you fail, failure is fine. You fail and you can make another one.”