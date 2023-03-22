STARR Computer donates 500 virus protection shields

– to promote health, safety in workplace

STARR Computer, a leading IT solutions provider, has recently donated 500 virus and flu protection shields to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, and the University of Guyana.

The donation, valued at $19,900 each, will help protect workers from airborne contaminants, vapours, sneezing, limiting the spread of germs, and ensuring a safer work environment.

President of STARR Computer, Mike Mohan, said the shields, which are easy to install without drilling, are built with a durable steel frame and Plexiglass shield and come with an adjustable mounting pole. They are lightweight, portable, and perfect for office workers constantly exposed to various germs and contaminants.

He said the donation is a testament to STARR Computer’s commitment to promoting health and safety in the workplace. The shields offer a simple yet effective solution to prevent the spread of germs, which is especially important during a global pandemic.

Mohan said that the donation would undoubtedly positively impact workers’ health and safety by providing essential equipment that guards against and limits the spread of bacteria; STARR Computer has taken a proactive step towards promoting a healthier and safer work environment.

He noted that the company has been in operation for three decades, and during this time, it has gained a reputation for excellence in customer service and product quality. However, the company’s success has not come at the expense of its social responsibility.