Guyana Peace Council satisfied with government’s initiatives to build an inclusive society

March 21, 2023, was declared by the United Nations as International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The day is a call to action for individuals, organisations and all levels of government to work actively to end all forms of racial discrimination, injustice, systemic racism and hatred. It is useful to recall that, on this day, in 1960, police opened fire and killed 69 people during a peaceful protest against apartheid ‘pass laws’ in Sharpeville, South Africa.

The Guyana Peace Council (GPC) joins with the rest of the world in the condemnation of all manifestations of discrimination.

Discrimination strikes at the heart of being human. Discrimination is harmful and perpetuates inequality.

Unfortunately, discrimination on the basis of race, religion and gender is still prevalent in several parts of the world. Some progress has been made globally in terms of suppressing discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, gender and politics but more needed to be done to bring this scourge under control.

The GPC has noted with satisfaction the several initiatives taken by the current PPP/C administration, both at the legislative and executive levels to address the manifestation of racial discrimination including the passage of the Racial Hostility Act and the establishment of the Ethnic Relations Commission.

The GPC has, however, taken note of some recent attempts by opposition politicians to sow the seeds of division along racial and political lines.

The GPC takes this opportunity to call on all Guyanese to reject any such attempts to divide the country along racial lines, which are intended to create a rift in the society and disrupt the peace and tranquility of the Guyanese nation.

The GPC also wishes to commend the PPP/C administration for the efforts it is making to create a peaceful, harmonious and inclusive society consistent with the One Guyana vision as articulated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.