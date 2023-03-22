FARMSUP donates speedboat to Akawini schoolchildren

FARM Supplies Limited (FARMSUP) donated a 25-foot wooden boat with a 60-hp four-stroke Mercury outboard engine and 40 life jackets to the schoolchildren of Akawini Village, Region Two.

Speaking during the simple handing over ceremony was Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, who thanked FARMSUP for its donation and said he looks forward to working together in the future on more projects of a similar nature across Guyana.

Similar sentiments were echoed by the Region Two Chairwoman Mrs. Vilma Da Silva and Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ms. Susanah Saywack who expressed their gratitude on behalf of the village. They also expressed their appreciation to the company for staying true to the promise made of the boat donation towards the school, which was made at the Essequibo Branch’s opening back in November 2022.

The timely donation, according to Toshao Rudolph Wilson, will ensure that the students from the various settlements will be safely transported to the schools only accessible by boat.

He noted that these children travel miles from their village to the Akwani Primary and Nursery Schools and that the boat and life jackets are certainly welcomed. He also expressed his gratitude on behalf of the parents whose children will be using the items.

The Managing Director of FARMSUP, Renger van Dijk, expressed his enthusiasm at being able to make the much-needed donation to the Akwani village.

He noted that FARMSUP and Mercury recognise the importance of education and understand that access to education, especially in these areas, is crucial for children; after all, they are the leaders of tomorrow. He reinforced the company’s commitment to its corporate social responsibilities, which are demonstrated through various projects such as these.

In addition, he mentioned the strategic choice of donating a four-stroke engine because this type of engine has reduced fuel consumption which will be better in terms of operational expenses. It is also known for fewer emissions, which furthers FARMSUP’s commitment to a green initiative.