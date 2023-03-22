News Archives
Contract awarded for the rehabilitation of Bartica Stelling
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, inspecting works at the Bartica stelling back in September 2022
THE Bartica Stelling which serves as a gateway to various riverine communities will be rehabilitated. This follows the re-awarding of the contract for the works after much deliberation.

General Manager of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), Marcelene Merchant, on Tuesday, said the stelling bid was opened in November last year and it was awarded on March 15 this year.

The project has faced several setbacks, including delays and complaints about the quality of work from 2017 when the first phase was awarded, and the second phase which ‘wrapped up’ in 2019. The project was only about 30 per cent completed.

However, when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) assumed office in August 2020, work still needed to be done to bring the stelling up to a satisfactory standard to ensure value for money.

The stelling project was retendered, and K&K Construction and Hardware Supplies was awarded the contract for $553 million.

The retendering of the project was necessary to ensure that the work was completed to a high standard and within the 12-month timeframe.

This move is an important step towards improving the infrastructure and facilities at the stelling, and to ensure that it is safe, efficient, and able to accommodate the needs of the people who rely on it for transportation.

The expectation is that the new contractor will complete the project to a high standard and within the agreed timeframe. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

