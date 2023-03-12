‘Hatred, terrorism & racism’ – President Ali rages against WPA’s divisive statements

DESCRIBING it as pure “hate, terrorism and racism”, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday lashed out at divisive comments made by Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Tacuma Ogunseye, who sought to incite violence and encourage members of the Joint Services to engage in public disorder in rejection of his democratically elected government.

In an address to the nation which was streamed on his Facebook page, the Head of State reiterated his government’s commitment to working towards unity in Guyana, as he called on all Guyanese to condemn Ogunseye’s comments.

The President made specific reference to a public meeting held at Buxton, East Coast Demerara on March 9, where Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton shared the platform with several members of the WPA.

Playing a section of the video during his address, the President called on all Guyanese to view the clip and judge for themselves if the behaviour of the Opposition members at the event illustrated true leadership qualities.

In the video, Ogunseye insinuated that Afro-Guyanese are being oppressed, and called on the Joint Services, which is predominantly made up of Afro-Guyanese, to use their guns against this perceived oppression.

“…I don’t understand how people complain that they are oppressed and they are holding guns in their hands. They are the majority in the army, in the police, and they still say they are oppressed. And they still say our problem is our own making. Anytime we turn those guns in the right direction it is over,” Ogunseye is heard saying.

President Ali highlighted that the comments and gathering were used to promote hate, racism, terrorism against the state and sought to influence people in a direction that can create havoc, disharmony and destroy any modern democratic society.

“No gun or bullet would stop us on this path of unifying our people, on this path of developing our country, on this path of uplifting the lives of our people of this country. This is clear hate, terrorism and racism that came off of that stage. All of Guyana should be upset,” the Head of State emphasised.

With the country currently on a path of unprecedented growth and development, the President called on Guyanese to examine the behaviour of the political opposition.

Those speaking at the event included Leader of the Opposition and PNC/R Leader, Aubrey Norton.

“The Leader of the Opposition shared this stage that urged respectable, disciplined men and women in uniform to be part of a system that destroys democracy. They know nothing about unity and bringing our country together,” the President said.

“Are these the type of people we want to lead our country?…To the private sector, ask yourself a very simple question, can these people who share that stage have the interests of Guyana at heart? To the religious community, in your own conscience as religious leader, do you accept this?”

Though he also called on civil society to condemn the behaviour, the President noted, however, that there will be those in civil society who would ignore speaking out against the behaviour because it does not suit their agenda.

“Do we understand the implication of this statement? I’m very proud of the men and women in our Joint Services. And I know they’re right thinking people. Who would tolerate this,” the President said.

The President questioned why the political opposition chose Buxton to make those statements and urged the residents not to be used as a political tool.

“Why is it every time they make these dangerous call that they seek to utilise Buxton as a village? [Is that] the respect they have for Buxtonians? They will do anything for power because their understanding of power is to lord over the people,” the President said.

“These persons are just sheer racist, opportunistic dismantlers. They don’t understand what building is. They have never been associated with building anything that is good.”

The country’s Attorney General, Anil Nandlall has already called for a full investigation into Ogunseye’s statement, noting that it amounts to several criminal offences, including but not limited to, sedition, seditious libel, inciting riotous behaviour and exciting racial hostility in order to create a breakdown of law and order within the State of Guyana.