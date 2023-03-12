‘Spread the Words’ opens library at Mon Repos

A NEW library was opened on Saturday at the Mon Repos Primary School on the East Coast of Demerara, through the efforts of ‘Spread the Words,’ a group led by Laura Ryan.

In her presentation, Ryan asked that the teachers, pupils and by extension the community of Mon Repos make use of the “precious gift of reading, have fun in the library and treat it with care.”

This is the third library that the foundation has erected in Guyana; the first and second are in Plaisance and Belle West Primary Schools, respectively.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, who was a guest speaker at the event said that the establishment of the library fits directly into the agenda of the Ministry of Education.

She said that the ministry has set a goal that every child must be a reader by Grade Four. According to the Education Minister, currently, at the exit examinations, there is evidence to show that many children cannot read.

She said that the ministry is in the quest to ensure that every child across the country can exit primary school fully literate. She said that the new library will not only serve the children attending the Mon Repos Primary School, but also those within the community who attend other schools.

She noted that the government is working to ensure that children are educated so that they can benefit from the development taking place.

Minister Manickchand thanked Ryan for her contribution and efforts. She said that it is important that people engage in projects and activities that will have a lasting impact on the lives of those around them.

Meanwhile, speaking with the Sunday Chronicle, Headmistress (ag) of Mon Repos Primary School, Rhonda James, said, “I am elated about what is happening here today, it is beyond what words can explain and we are happy that our school was one of the chosen ones. This is now part of our school history and that has been created today for not only the school but the community as well.”

She said the school is in the process of seeking a librarian, which will allow them to incorporate a reading period into the school syllabus.

Additionally, Chief Librarian at the National Library, Emily King, encouraged the team to continue their work and go into more communities to establish similar facilities. She said that reading builds the minds and skills of every individual.

King suggested that the use of the library should be integrated into the school’s programme and not be used when there is ‘free time.’

She encouraged the teachers to ensure that their learners utilize the library and to reach out to parents so that they can make sure their children are reading.