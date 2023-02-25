Trade between Guyana, India climbs by 300 per cent

–during 2021-2022, despite COVID-19 pandemic effects

BILATERAL trade between Guyana and India has witnessed a growth of over 300 per cent from 2021-2022 despite the effects of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, according to the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu.

She made those remarks during an engagement with Vice-President of Guyana, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Friday.

According to a press release from the Indian authorities, President Murmu said that India attaches very high importance to its relations with Guyana.

“Guyana has been a homeland to Indian brothers and sisters for the last 180 years. Even though India and Guyana are separated geographically by a large distance, both have many aspects in common, such as a colonial past, predominantly agricultural and rural based economies, and multicultural societies,” she related.

And despite the increase in trade, President Murmu stressed the need to further diversify bilateral trade.

The President said that development partnership is a major pillar of India-Guyana relations. She was happy to note that more than 640 Guyanese government officials have been trained under the country’s ITEC programme so far.

President Murmu expressed confidence that Dr. Jagdeo’s visit would further deepen historical bonds of friendship between India and Guyana.

The visit by Guyana’s Vice-President follows that of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali back in January as the Chief Guest of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

President Ali, during his visit in January, had said: “I am very confident that within the next three to four months, you will see a massive expansion of the Indian investment footprint in Guyana and a massive expansion in the collaboration between Indian companies and Guyanese companies building consortiums and building partnerships.”

According to President Ali, those partnerships will be seen in various areas such as the agro-processing sector, oil-and-gas sector, manufacturing, human-resource development and the transfer of technology, among other things.

To this end, he added that he sees the relationship between Guyana and India as one that will expand in a massive way, as transformation is already taking place in Guyana.

Guyana’s position is strengthened by revenues from oil and gas, and the government intends to use those resources to build a strong, sustainable and resilient economy for 2030 and beyond, that can withstand shocks and even stand on many different pillars.

Further, the Head of State said that Guyana has to use its natural competitive advantages such as the rich natural resources which include freshwater, arable lands and more.

“What we want to do is position Guyana as a major energy provider, as a major food provider, building a food-production system, becoming a strong supplier of food in the region,” Dr. Ali said.