$56.8B in contracts awarded for Silica City, other major projects

SOME 126 contracts totalling over $56.8 billion were signed between several contractors and the Ministry of Housing and Water (MoHW)’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday.

The contracts cater for works under the CH&PA’s 2023 work programme, and include infrastructural developments on roads, culverts, bridges, wells, and electrical installation across Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Signing the contracts on behalf of the CH&PA was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sherwyn Greaves.

Of the total sum, $21.78 billion in works will be carried out in Region Four in communities such as Hope, Le Ressouvenir, Success, Good Hope, Great Diamond, and Golden Grove, while $15.47 billion in works are scheduled for Region Three at Meten-Meer-Zorg, Stewartville, and Leonora.

Region Six communities will benefit from $9.4 billion in works, while $3.31 billion in contracts were signed for Region Five, and $1.08 billion for new houses at Bartica, in Region Seven.

In Region 10, works valued $2.1 billion are scheduled for Silica City, which will begin occupancy by 2025.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, during his address to contractors, acknowledged that the volume of contracts being signed represents a clear demonstration of the government meeting critical needs of citizens, especially regarding the provision of access to adequate housing at subsidised costs.

“While this is a simple activity, it is very significant to what is going to take place in Guyana; very significant to the transformation that will take place in the housing sector. The success of the government intervention in the housing sector is one of the key pillars to the overall development of our country,” Minister Croal said.

He, therefore, called on contractors to ensure they stick to the timeframes of their respective projects, as any delays could be severe, given the important nature of the infrastructural works.

Minister Croal, however, told the contractors that he will have an open-door policy to listen to any contractor who encounters issues during the execution of their works.

“If you are finding that you are not able to move forward on the implementation of the project, you need to let us know immediately. Your first line of communication when you have issues is the Clerk of Works, then Project Engineers. And then you have hierarchy of the Project Department. “Should you be confronted with issues, and you don’t see them being addressed, my office is open for you to raise your concerns,” Minister Croal said.

The minister reminded contractors that with the massive infrastructural drive going on across the country, opportunities abound for persons who are delivering their works in a timely manner, and at a good quality.