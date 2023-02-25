News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Central Bank has sufficient supply of US dollars to meet demand
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Cash

THE Bank of Guyana (BoG) has noted the claims in the press by some businesses that there is a shortage of US dollars in the banking system.

The Central Bank, in a statement, reiterated that the banking system, with an average monthly turnover in excess of US$500 million, has an adequate supply of US dollars to meet demand.
As of February 22, 2023, the banking system had US$99.5 million available for transactions.

The Central Bank stated too that while the available funds are not evenly distributed among the banks, there is enough to cover the cash-flow needs of transactions arising from businesses in Guyana.

Cash flowing to the banks is cyclical; as such, there will be periods of excess liquidity and periods when there will be a limited supply.

“The bank continues to monitor the foreign currency position in Guyana to ensure there is no disruption nor adverse impact on economic activities,” the Central Bank said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.