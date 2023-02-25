Central Bank has sufficient supply of US dollars to meet demand

THE Bank of Guyana (BoG) has noted the claims in the press by some businesses that there is a shortage of US dollars in the banking system.

The Central Bank, in a statement, reiterated that the banking system, with an average monthly turnover in excess of US$500 million, has an adequate supply of US dollars to meet demand.

As of February 22, 2023, the banking system had US$99.5 million available for transactions.

The Central Bank stated too that while the available funds are not evenly distributed among the banks, there is enough to cover the cash-flow needs of transactions arising from businesses in Guyana.

Cash flowing to the banks is cyclical; as such, there will be periods of excess liquidity and periods when there will be a limited supply.

“The bank continues to monitor the foreign currency position in Guyana to ensure there is no disruption nor adverse impact on economic activities,” the Central Bank said.