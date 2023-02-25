Cop succumbs to injuries sustained in ‘Mash Day’ accident

ALDEN Reynolds, a police corporal, passed away on Friday from injuries he sustained in an accident that happened on Thursday along the Heatburn Public Road, East Bank Berbice.

The accident involved motorcar HD 2816 owned and driven by Troy Henry, 50, of First Street, Edinburgh Village, and motorcar PAC 4187 owned by Karen Thomas.

According to police reports, Henry was proceeding south along the eastern lane, allegedly at a fast rate of speed.

It is alleged that the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the right-side rear portion of motorcar PAC 4187, which was parked on the western grass parapet, facing south. The vehicle driven by Henry subsequently collided with two pedestrians, Reynolds and police sergeant, Javon Thomas.

As a result of the impact, the two cops received injuries to their bodies and were picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Corporal Reynolds was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon.

Henry was arrested at the scene of the accident and taken to Central Police Station.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on him and same produced a reading of 48 and 51 microgrammes. The man remains in police custody assisting with the investigation.