News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Cop succumbs to injuries sustained in ‘Mash Day’ accident
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Alden Reynolds
Dead: Alden Reynolds

ALDEN Reynolds, a police corporal, passed away on Friday from injuries he sustained in an accident that happened on Thursday along the Heatburn Public Road, East Bank Berbice.

The accident involved motorcar HD 2816 owned and driven by Troy Henry, 50, of First Street, Edinburgh Village, and motorcar PAC 4187 owned by Karen Thomas.

According to police reports, Henry was proceeding south along the eastern lane, allegedly at a fast rate of speed.

It is alleged that the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the right-side rear portion of motorcar PAC 4187, which was parked on the western grass parapet, facing south. The vehicle driven by Henry subsequently collided with two pedestrians, Reynolds and police sergeant, Javon Thomas.

The car that ran into the two police officers

As a result of the impact, the two cops received injuries to their bodies and were picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Corporal Reynolds was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon.

Henry was arrested at the scene of the accident and taken to Central Police Station.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on him and same produced a reading of 48 and 51 microgrammes. The man remains in police custody assisting with the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.