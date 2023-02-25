131 Linden residents receive BIT certification

SOME 131 residents of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Berbice), received certification in six vocational and technical programmes offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) under the Ministry of Labour.

Skills like welding, fabrication, heavy equipment operation, electrical installation, general building construction, commercial food preparation, and garment construction were taught to the graduates.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, among other officials, were present at the ceremony which recognised the involvement of the second batch of 584 persons in BIT.

Also, the organisation was able to certify 214 individuals in various programmes by the end of 2022.