News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
France to establish local office in September
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd, on Friday met with Nicolás Bouillane de Lacoste, non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of France
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd, on Friday met with Nicolás Bouillane de Lacoste, non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of France

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd, on Friday met with Nicolás Bouillane de Lacoste, non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

During the meeting, the ambassador announced the decision of the French Government to enhance its diplomatic presence in Guyana through the establishment of a French Office in Georgetown by September 2023.

While the office will not be an embassy it will have a full-fledged diplomatic representative to aid in the furtherance of mutually beneficial co-operation and bilateral relations between Guyana and France.

In August 2021, the French Republic appointed Pierre Gate, Project Manager and representative of the Embassy of France in Suriname with residence in Guyana.

Gaté’s appointment in Guyana was the French Republic’s first step towards materialising the commitment to establish a French Embassy in Guyana.

Guyana and France established diplomatic relations on June 22, 1967. The relationship between the two countries also covers the engagement between Guyana and French Guiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.