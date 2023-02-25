France to establish local office in September

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd, on Friday met with Nicolás Bouillane de Lacoste, non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

During the meeting, the ambassador announced the decision of the French Government to enhance its diplomatic presence in Guyana through the establishment of a French Office in Georgetown by September 2023.

While the office will not be an embassy it will have a full-fledged diplomatic representative to aid in the furtherance of mutually beneficial co-operation and bilateral relations between Guyana and France.

In August 2021, the French Republic appointed Pierre Gate, Project Manager and representative of the Embassy of France in Suriname with residence in Guyana.

Gaté’s appointment in Guyana was the French Republic’s first step towards materialising the commitment to establish a French Embassy in Guyana.

Guyana and France established diplomatic relations on June 22, 1967. The relationship between the two countries also covers the engagement between Guyana and French Guiana.