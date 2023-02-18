Region Five RDC invites tenders for 16 developmental projects

THE Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) is planning to execute a number of drainage and irrigation, bridge, road, and building works costing more than $182 million.

The RDC is therefore inviting tenders from suitably qualified contractors to bid for the projects which include repairs and extensions to schools, upgrading and rehabilitation of roads, and construction of farm-to-market roads.

According to ad in the February 17 edition of this newspaper, the region plans to construct sections of farm-to-market roads at Dundee, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Blairmont No.3, West Bank Berbice (WBB); and No. 12 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB). Construction of a section of No. 7 Eastern Sideline, SOPR, WCB, is also on the cards.

Under bridges, the region wants to construct a heavy-duty timber bridge at Blairmont No. 3 Settlement, WBB; a greenheart bridge across Bellamy Canal, Abary/Catherine, Mahaicony, ECD; and a greenheart bridge across Bellamy Canal, Calcutta, Mahaicony, ECD.

As for roads, tenders are invited for the rehabilitation and upgrading of Fifth Cross Street, NOPR, Waterloo Jib, WCB; upgrading of Salik Street, Block D, Phase 1, Waterloo, WCB; and the rehabilitation and upgrading of Cross Street in Zeezight, WCB.

Under education buildings, the region plans to rehabilitate and extend the upper flat of the Bath Primary School at WCB; construct a tarmac, driveway and drains at Lachmansingh Primary School, Phase 2, Bush Lot, WCB; extend the Hopetown Primary School, WCB; extend the SEN building at No. 8 Primary – Phase 2, WCB; rehabilitate the Abary Primary School and headmistress living quarters and construct a driveway and drains and do landscaping at Mahaicony Secondary School, ECD.

The RDC office has advised that tender documents for these projects can be purchased from the Tender Board Secretariat at its office in Fort Wellington at a non-refundable fee of $2,500 per copy.

Bidders are asked to adhere to all of the necessary requests for information found in the tender documents and valid certificates of compliances from the Guyana Revenue Authority and the National Insurance Scheme must accompany the Standard Bidding documents.

The RDC said completed documents can be deposited in the tender box located at the RDC Office no later than 09:00hrs on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.