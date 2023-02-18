News Archives
Chief of Staff attends Aero India 2023
Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, at Aero India Defence Exhibition and seminar hosted by the Government of India, in Bengaluru
CHIEF OF STAFF (COS), Brigadier Godfrey Bess, is attending the Aero India Defence Exhibition and Seminar, in Bengaluru, hosted by the Government of India from February 13 to February 18.

According to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the defence exhibition seeks to display India’s aerospace and defence capabilities growth and aims to strengthen India’s relations with other countries.

As such, Chiefs of Defence and Ministers of Defence from South America, Central America, North America and the Caribbean are in attendance.

With over 800 manufacturers on exhibition—692 Indian and 98 foreign—this exhibition is one of the largest in the world.

The GDF has, over the years, enjoyed cordial relations with the Indian Army and Navy, which have seen the Force benefit in capacity building as ranks continue to benefit from various training opportunities.

 

