Big wins for 30 ANSA McAl customers

IN an effort to show appreciation to all those who have supported them throughout the years, ANSA McAL kicked off their 30th anniversary by awarding extravagant prizes to 30 lucky persons.

A brand-new Suzuki Baleno, Abel clay blocks for a 1,500 square foot house, Penta, Berger or Sissons paint for a 1,500 square foot house, hampers and a year supply of groceries were among the prizes up for grabs.

Thousands participated in the countrywide promotion which ran from September 13, 2022 right up to the end of last year.

The grand draw was done on February 1, 2023, where the winners of the respective prizes were revealed.

Beverley Harper, the country head for ANSA McAL, announced that she was thrilled with the competition’s results and entries.

“I am thrilled that the winners of this promotion are from every county in Guyana, which means that everyone had an opportunity to participate in the promotion, and that was our ultimate goal,” she noted.

Region Three resident, Sasha Ferreira, who is also a neonatal nurse at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, is now the owner of a brand-new Suzuki Baleno.

Ferreira told the Guyana Chronicle that her prize is a “blessing”, as she was planning to purchase a car later this year.

“I’m overjoyed as the winner of a brand-new car,” were Ferreira’s words when asked how she felt holding the keys to her own vehicle.

She further added, “When I saw the promotion, I knew that the new car was mine. I said that is my baby, so I entered the promotion, and I can finally say for sure that it is mine.”

Recapping the surreal moment, she stated that when she received the call from the corporation about her prize, even though she was over the moon, she had to remain composed because she was at work.

The neonatal nurse said that she called her husband to share the good news, and he too was overjoyed.

She arrived at the ceremony with her father, who was still amazed at his daughter’s win.

The other winners also had captivating stories to share and were all happy that they entered the promotion.

Other prize winners included: Akinie Garraway who won Abel clay blocks and Latoya Thomas who copped Penta, Berger or Sissons paint for a 1,500 square feet house.

Moreover, five lucky winners each walked away with a one-year supply of groceries from ANSA McAL.

Another five persons won ANSA McAL hampers, while another group of five individuals were gifted two cases of beverages for the year.

Additionally, 12 persons each won $30,000 shopping vouchers.

FRESH START

Meanwhile, the company did not have a Christmas promotion last year, but it plans to come big this year with its “Fresh Start with Ariel” promotion.

This is according to the Corporate Communications Officer, Alleya Hamilton, who among the officials present at a press conference for the launch of the promotion.

“We are are going to be launching this promotion for our customers to be able to win big. Actually, ANSA McAL having celebrated 30 years, we have been rolling out brand-new fresh promotions for the year so that our customers would have the opportunity to continuously win, and to benefit from our quality products,” Hamilton said.

It was further explained that the household brand “Ariel” was chosen because it is loved by many, is available in a variety of sizes and is packed with stain fighting powers.

The promotion will run from February 17- March 31.

There is a grand prize of $500,000. Consolation prizes to the tune of $100,000, $75,000 and $25,000 will also be up for grabs.