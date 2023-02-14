Energy Conference to showcase investment opportunities across all sectors

THE International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2023 is an opportunity to showcase Guyana, not only its vast offshore resources but investment opportunities across all sectors, according to Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat.

Minister Bharrat appeared on Grenada’s WPG10 on Monday night to discuss the International Energy Conference and Expo, which commences today.

The Natural Resource Minister said that over the next few days, Guyana is the place to be.

“We have a number of experts in the oil-and-gas sector; a number of potential investors and a number of international companies that are making their way to Guyana right now as we speak,” Minister Bharrat said.

He added that there will be several Caribbean leaders for the opening ceremony today.

“I must say, it (International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2022) was a major success, and we are aiming to make 2023 even bigger,” Minister Bharrat said.

He related that they have been incentivising and working to ensure that the non-oil economy grows at the same time as the oil economy does.

“If you look at those stats in 2022, Guyana has been reported as the fastest-growing economy in the world, with a 62.5 per cent growth rate. And, significant to that is our non-oil growth rates recorded at 11.5 per cent. It is actually the second highest in the world,” Minister Bharrat said.

He added that they are proud of this, so they are promoting Guyana, as well as showcasing its non-oil resources.

“We are bringing opportunities to potential investors, both local, regional, and even to the international investors, as well as those who may be coming to our shores. The idea is to showcase Guyana, I must say,” Minister Bharrat said.

The International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2023 is in its second year, under the theme, “Harnessing Energy for Development”, and will run until Friday, February 17, 2023.

According to a press release, the ‘expo’ will assemble Heads of State, government officials, policymakers, academics, industry professionals, and global energy thought leaders.

Some of the onboard partners of the International Energy Conference are CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL), Hess Corporation, as Diamond Sponsors for the second edition of the event, and GTT as a Platinum Sponsor for the second edition of the event.

It was added that Mobile Money Guyana (MMG+), GTT’s sister company, will also be the official payment partner for local transactions for the Conference and Expo.