‘A son of the soil’ – Allan Fenty dies

GUYANA’s grassroot cultural enthusiast, old story-teller, columnist and in his words ‘amateur folklorist’, Mr Allan Arthur Fenty, died in his sleep on Saturday morning.

A prolific author, radio/tv personality and newspaper columnist, some of his works include: A Plate-A Guyana Cook-Up, Bun-Bun, Frankly Speaking (Column for the Stabroek Newspaper), Guyana Creole, Never This Land, On Lord Canary, On Pan, Stories of Protest, They Came From Asia, Words of Wisdom and Producer of The Guyana Cook-Up Show (radio/television).

The Guyana Press Association (GPA), in a statement on Saturday, extended condolences to the family, especially his four daughters, friends and media colleagues.

According to the GPA, Mr Fenty started his working life as a trained teacher on the West Demerara. Mr Fenty also served as Chief Information Officer from the late 1970s into the early 80s.

“Mr Fenty helped to produce a number of publications dealing with the Guyana-Venezuela border issue as well as others pertaining to other national events,” the GPA noted.

He had also published several booklets with Guyanese and West Indian proverbs. Additionally, Mr Fenty played active roles in various editions of Carifesta over the decades.

Up to the time of his passing, Mr Fenty was actively involved in the production of the publication, The Guyana Annual and hosted his television show, “The Cook Up Show” on local television. Mr Fenty was also a broadcaster.

“He would be remembered for “Frankly Speaking” his mind on a host of issues, the title for his weekly column, being an inspiration to young broadcasters, many of whom he would still advise and for his love of open and spirted conversations and laughter,” the GPA statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, expressed his condolences to the family.

On his Facebook page, Minister McCoy wrote, “This morning I awoke to the sad news of the passing of my dear friend Allan Fenty, short story writer, story-teller, Newspaper columnist, author, folklorist and poet. Allan and I shared a cordial and candid friendship spanning 30 years. ‘Frankly Speaking’, a blow has been struck to the media and communication fraternity as we all mourn Allan’s loss.

“Guyana has lost a true son of the soil,” the minister wrote.