Abram Zuil Secondary School 91% complete

CONSTRUCTION of the new state-of-the-art Abram Zuil Secondary school is expected to be completed by the end of February, Minister of Education, Priya Manikchand, revealed during a visit to Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Friday.

Ms Manickchand, while being accompanied by other officials to inspect ongoing works, was informed that the project is 91 per cent complete.

The school is being constructed at a cost of $585 million by Builders Hardware and General Supplies.

According to the Education Minister, with the massive investment in the sector, the government will ensure that every single child has access to a secondary education irrespective of their geographical location.

She noted that the ministry will also be training more teachers.

“We have open up the [Cyril Potter] college in such a way that will allow them to admit teachers five times than previously, so pre-2020 we were only able to admit about 500-530 in the college, now we are able to admit any number,” Manickchand said.

She said that about 2,000 persons have applied to the learning institution.

“We are not looking at the infrastructure so our children can sit in a classroom, we are looking that when they sit, they get teachers who can continue to advance the level of excellence.”

She also noted that all text books for nursery, primary and secondary school children will be provided free of cost.

Additionally, for those who cannot afford extra lessons, the ministry has expanded the Guyana Learning Channel.

“Six channels will be available to all the regions including the hinterland communities. The Ed-U is also available, all to enhance your children learning” Manickchand said.