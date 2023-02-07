$26.5M water supply system commissioned at Taruka

A newly commissioned $26.5M water supply system will benefit over 200 Taruka, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) residents.

The new system was commissioned on Monday by Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water; Village Toshao Felfel Bennette; GWI’s Hinterland Service Director, Ramchand Jailall and villagers.

On the occasion Minister Rodrigues expressed her pleasure at being able to be a part of such event.

She told a gathering that the government remains committed to ensuring development reaches all Guyanese.

“One Guyana is more than uniting races; it’s also about ensuring that development reaches all Guyanese, ensuring that all the work and resources benefit the people of the country,” she noted.

Speaking to investments in hinterland water projects, the minister pointed out that close to $2B was spent in the past two years to improve access, while another $1.4B will be expended this year.

The project at Taruka was executed by R. Kissoon Contracting Service and included the drilling of new potable water well to a depth of 150 metres, the installation of 2000 metres of 50mm (2”) PVC pipes and 500 metres of 19mm (3/4”) pipes, and a 40-service connection.

Additionally, rehabilitation works were carried out on an existing 20-foot-high elevated metal trestle, and a photovoltaic pumping system, including a submersible pump, controller, solar panels, and accessories, was installed.

The community of Taruka has approximately 200 people, and a village council and Toshao manage the community.

Prior to the implementation of this project, there was no functioning water supply system in Taruka; as such, residents would use water from the creek and practice rainwater harvesting.