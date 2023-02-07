Mexico a reliable partner for CARICOM

–newly accredited ambassador to the bloc says

THE Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will always have a reliable partner in Mexico, Mexico’s Ambassador Mauricio Vizcaino has said.

Ambassador Vizcaino presented his credentials to CARICOM Secretary-General Carla Barnett at her office here in Georgetown, Guyana on Monday.

According to a press release from CARICOM, their discussions included plans for a Fifth Summit between CARICOM and Mexico, as re-engagement with Caribbean is among his government’s priorities, the ambassador noted.

The Secretary-General pointed out that Mexico was the first country with which the Community had established a Joint Commission, an arrangement that had laid the foundation for a lasting and meaningful relationship.