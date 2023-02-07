News Archives
$250M ‘Parfaite Harmonie’ roadworks progressing well
Residents of La Parfaite Harmonie could soon expect the completion of many of the community's internal roads (Ministry of Public Works photos)
RESIDENTS of La Parfaite Harmonie could soon expect the completion of many of the community’s internal roads, following the PPP/C government’s injection of nearly $250 million to construct and rehabilitate a series of derelict roads to concrete rigid pavement.

According to information from Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar’s Facebook page, transformation of the road network could be seen in the number of heavily traversed areas that have grocery stores and schools.


“The infrastructural works are underway at the access road from [the] Independence Arch to Lust-en-Rust, Primary and Nursery School Streets, First Avenue (Phase 1), as well as Third and Fifth Streets,” he said.

Those projects were initiated by the Ministry of Public Works, following consultations with residents of the community.

