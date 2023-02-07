News Archives
Housing Authority engages over 200 Berbicians in outreach
A section of the gathering at Regional Housing Office in New Amsterdam, Region Six
AS Monday’s outreach concluded, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) CEO, Sherwyn Greaves and his team engaged more than 200 people at the regional housing office in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

Of this, some 24 Berbicians were allocated house lots at Shieldstown, Region Five and Number 76 Village, Region Six.

Twenty-two residents were also allocated housing units constructed by Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) at Fort Ordnance and Hampshire, Region Six.

Meanwhile, 42 persons, previously allocated homes in Hampshire, signed up for their Agreement of Sale.

The CEO stated that this aims to ensure the allottees occupy their homes as soon as possible. Close to 25 residents were also able to register for their Certificate of Title.

Scores of other persons also took the opportunity to meet with the CEO, apply for house lots, and make queries.

Following several queries from informal settlers, a team from the agency is expected to conduct field visits this week.

Monday’s exercise is a follow-up to a visit by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to Region Six last week.

