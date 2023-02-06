Fashion designer Randy Madray launches Miss Guyana Culture Queen pageant

FOLLOWING Randy Madray’s recent launch of the Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2023 pageant, Guyanese women ages 18-26 can now apply to participate in the contest which is slated for June.

The winner will represent Guyana in the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen pageant to be held in St Kitts and Nevis in August.

According to a press release, Madray, who is also a well-known designer, said the Miss Guyana Culture Queen should embody the “Queen of Culture” title, and must be ready and equipped with the knowledge and talent to adequately showcase Guyana’s culture on a regional platform.

Madray acquired the franchise in 2019 and had selected Arian Dahlia Richmond to

represent Guyana in the regional pageant. She secured the first runner-up spot and won several special prizes despite her short preparation time.

According to the release, Madray said that Richmond’s success demonstrates Guyana’s ability to walk away with the coveted Miss Caribbean Culture Queen title, if the necessary investment and preparation are done with an actual local pageant that is dedicated to training potential queens who can give Guyana and all that the country possesses, additional exposure on such a massive stage.

“Prior to us sending Dahlia, I have had the opportunity to design for many other

countries for Caribbean Culture Queen, which is the regional leg of the pageant and I believe this proves to be a great platform to market Guyana through pageantry, while at the same time, providing an amazing experience for our beauty ambassador that is exciting and safe all together. I would have been afforded the opportunity to attend several of the regional legs and I really believe Guyana needs to be well represented on this stage; hence, my reason for acquiring this franchise,” the designer was quoted as saying.

He highlighted that in order to embody a true “Culture Queen”, young women who are signing up should be poised individuals. They must also be prepared to be an ambassador and role model who is graceful and humble.

The contestants should be confident and have the ability to be leaders. Most of all, they must be genuinely Guyanese.

According to the release, the queen will walk away with a spectacular package inclusive of cash, a fully sponsored designer wardrobe for a year, endorsement deals and much more.

Madray said he is confident that his team will execute a spectacular and transparent production.

“I believe what sets us apart is our amazing team, experience, vision and drive. The Miss Guyana Culture team is a team [full] of young, dynamic professionals who have served in the pageant fraternity for a while, showcasing their unwavering talents. This team is genuinely passionate about Guyana, pageantry and the experience for contestants in pageantry. I believe it is the absolute dream team and if the passion is this consistent across the board, we can definitely achieve 10s across the board as well,” he added.

He explained that his acquisition of the franchise satisfies an even bigger purpose

for Guyana and the local pageant industry.

“Pageantry in itself is a concept that serves to bring people together, creatives together, a country together and even beyond that for the sake of a common cause,” he noted.

“Firstly, the pageant aims to empower and nurture young women through a programme that will benefit them for a lifetime. The programme involves mentorship, etiquette improvement, cultural adventures and projects, and of course the more direct competition segments.

I believe by making this a reality allows the industry to grow and satisfies our social responsibility to young people as they prepare to lead tomorrow. Apart from benefitting the contestants, I believe, based on the approach birthed by an

amazing governing body, many creatives can benefit from being a part of this journey.

I would love to see Guyana showcased in ways never done before, where tourists are encouraged to flood our tourism destinations and our folklore is not forgotten. And of course, we hope to achieve many crowns for Guyana as we build our presence in the Pageant world,” Madray said.

Women who satisfy the requirements are being encouraged to sign up by February 28 using the link: https://forms.gle/CdKTHwWR4DhNExCn6

More information can be found on Madray’s Facebook page and Instagram @ Miss Guyana Culture Queen.