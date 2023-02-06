Children ‘Mash’ competition brightens Anna Regina

THERE was an impressive costume display, dancing, dramatic poetry, calypso and other activities during this year’s Region Two Children Mashramani competition which concluded on Friday.

Hundreds of children from across the region gathered at the Anna Regina Secondary School from January 30 to participate in the competition, which was held under the theme, “Mixing and Mashing as one Guyana”.

On Friday, children, teachers, parents and residents turned up to see the creative costumes that were being displayed by the learners.

Regional Education Officer, Shondelle Hercules, used the opportunity to thank all the teachers and other education officials who worked hard to ensure the successful conclusion of the competition.

“This year, we saw all the schools participating and we saw the children coming out and representing their schools well. All the children were winners and are happy with the successful completion of the competition,” Hercules told this publication.

Meanwhile, Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, said that the competition which was organised by the Department of Education gave children an opportunity to show off their talents.

She said that she attended all the competitions and she was very happy with the turnout and the performance of the participants. The competition was on pause for two years owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

The competition kicked off on January 30 with the nursery children. This was followed by dramatic poetry and calypso from the primary and secondary schools.

The competition continued on February 2 with dance and masquerade. This was followed by physical display, jump rope and costume competition.

The winners were rewarded with trophies.

The children’s regional road parade will be on February 21 at the Anna Regina Car Park.