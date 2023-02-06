Rehabilitation of inmates a priority for gov’t

-$5.5B cleared for Prison Service to cater for construction of a prison school, among other initiatives

THE sum of $5.5 billion has been approved for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) to improve facilities and training for inmates to ensure their proper reintegration into society as productive people while curbing recidivism.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, told the Committee of Supply last Thursday that the allocation targets the rehabilitation of inmates, and not just keeping them locked away.

Inmates’ rehabilitation and their full reintegration into society are priorities for the government, according to Minister Benn.

He asserted that the government continues to make daily efforts to ensure that individuals who end up behind bars find redemption and that they are better people when they rejoin society.

It was further noted that the government is working assiduously to increase institutional capacity each year so that more inmates can take advantage of the various programmes.

“Recently we had what we call a fresh start project which we have …launched where prisoners are being trained, educated and given the tools of the trade for when they exit the prison. Their reintegration into society would be better,” Minister Benn told the committee.

Some of the capital expenses for the GPS this year include the ongoing upgrades to the Mazaruni, New Amsterdam and Lusignan prisons which amount to $2.1 billion, $15 million for the purchase of vehicles. Additionally, $175 million has been set aside for the provision of furniture, tools and equipment.

Minister Benn said that the Prison Headquarters will be housed at the new prison complex at Lusignan where a “prison school” is being built to facilitate the inmates’ training and education.

There would be trade shops at a vocational centre for trade training and various skills such as mechanics, electrical, furniture making, animal husbandry and other craft and trade activities in an effort to reduce recidivism.

“We want them to use the opportunity for getting into planting and other things…This is a new thing for us, but we’re working hard to get our strategic management department to create an introduction format and we’re rolling this out this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot noted that the 2023 budget represents the government’s and the prison service’s strategic plan, which focuses not only on modernising and expanding the prison infrastructure, but also enhancing human resource management and promoting successful reintegration of inmates into society.

He added that this also helps to rebuild public trust and confidence, while advancing holistic healthcare within the prison service.

The Prison Head also noted that the budget is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to the rehabilitation and redemption of incarcerated persons.

“In light of this, some 1,415 inmates completed training courses in various programmes for 2022, so with the support from the government we will continue to expose all prisoners, regardless of their situation, to all forms of retraining programmes within the prisons”, Elliot said.

He further noted that if inmates are given opportunities to develop and build skills, they are more likely to find jobs when they are released, allowing “for a smoother transition as they reintegrate into the community”.

He indicated that the innovative and impactful programmes being offered are important as they support the government’s broad policy commitments to improve education, promote lifelong learning and greater economic mobility, as well as provide solutions to improve the well-being of the inmates and help them to achieve their full potential.

The multibillion-dollar rehabilitation of the Lusignan Prison is set to be completed soon and will see a massive reduction in the overcrowding at the East Coast Demerara facility.

With Guyana’s prison population standing at some 30 to 38 per cent over its capacity, the upgrades will allow for some 1,000 prisoners to be accommodated in keeping with international requirements.

Prisoners will be housed in a dormitory-style setting furnished with beds and mattresses, unlike the holding bay facility.

Upgrades will also accommodate a female prison, which will see the relocation of female prisoners from the New Amsterdam facility. Works on the building are 30 per cent complete and are also awaiting a shipment of steel cells from North America.