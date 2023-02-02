–Wright says after conferred with Honorary Doctor of Letters by UG

–urges Guyanese to trust in God and believe that their moment will come

GUYANESE-BRITISH actress, Letitia Wright, was, on Wednesday, conferred with an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letters, by the University of Guyana (UG).

The star said, during her acceptance speech, that Guyana is in the fabric of all that she does.

“I go home and there is Guyana in the very fabric of all that I do and all that I am, so in a way I have not been home, but home has not left me,” an emotional Wright said.

The Black Panther star related she has made it much known to everyone that she is from Guyana because her country is in her bloodline and it is a part of where she is from.

“I come from a very humble family and I come from a very beautiful family that has always loved me. I grew up in the West Bank of Guyana… my compound was filled with love and family and that’s all I know,” she said.

Wright added: “As you see me, you may expect someone from Hollywood to have a certain way of being or carry themselves in a certain way and as you see me, you see humility and that’s literally from my family and that’s actually from God and I don’t know any other way else to be than to be humble.”

She told the audience no matter where they are going or where their path takes them, move forward with humility and trust that God will exalt them in time.

“I always waited for my moment,” the actress said.

Wright related that while visiting schools on Tuesday, there was a re-enactment of her childhood, which brought her back to her being a young girl.

“Those moments really came back to me, being a young girl and practising my art when no one could see,” she said.

She related that no one would see her practising the American accent or the African accent or even just looking at herself in the mirror, believing that she could do it.

“…making myself vision boards that sometimes I would rip up when life would knock me down… you would not believe the obstacles we have overcome to even be here.

It was not given to us., no silver spoon. We worked very hard,” Wright related.

She said that she would watch her parents go from job to job and even her grandma would work hard so ensure that they had everything they wanted.

“I practised and I had vision boards and I prayed. Sometimes, I got angry and sometimes I fell into depression and sometimes I didn’t pick myself up and my mom would come in my room and say to me you could do this, but my dad will come and say [Letitia] if there’s one thing you do, do this with excellence and we’re behind you,” Wright said.

She said the opportunities came and doors opened for her and she was prepared for those auditions.

Further, she shared that while she was on the set of another show when she received a “strange” email, being asked to audition for a project.

“The role that they masked it under was called Sarita and she was talking to the Queen of a country saying that her brother is going forward to fight for the throne and she feels that she can fight for it too,” she said.

Wright added: “I’d never seen a Black woman written like this before, so I didn’t know what I was getting into, but I trusted God and I told the truth with that tape. That tape went all the way to Hollywood and came back and they gave word, I think this is Black Panther.”

She said that she knew nothing about Marvel movies or comic books but the role seemed interesting.

“I said God, if there’s something in this Black Panther movie that’s going on then let your will be done. I sent another tape and then one day in my prayer room, I heard this very clear voice and if you have a relationship with God, he speaks in different ways… you just have to find a way that matches with yours and how he communicates with you, but he said I’m about to give you a blessing,” Wright related.

She got the role of Shuri and she met Chadwick Boseman whom she said, at that moment, she knew would be her brother. And although the journey to get to where she is now was not easy at all, the young actress was grateful for her achievements.