GPF celebrates 186th anniversary with vibrant route march

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) celebrated its 186th anniversary with its Annual Route March on Saturday morning, drawing participation from over 2,300 ranks and affiliated groups.

Marking one of the largest parades in recent history, this year’s event featured members from various units, including Community Policing Groups (CPGs), the Police Credit Union, and the Scouts Association of Guyana. The parade moved through Georgetown in a well-coordinated and disciplined march, cheered on by spectators who lined the streets from early morning.

The march began at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Drill Square at Eve Leary and followed a route through Parade Street, Lamaha Street, Camp Street, and Brickdam, before returning to Police Headquarters. Along the route, contingents passed the saluting base where Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, received official salutes.

Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, along with Senior Officers and Department Heads, commended all participants for their discipline and dedication during a presentation ceremony held after the march. The award segment was chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Mr. Errol Watts.

In the Community Policing Groups category, Region 9 placed first, followed by Region 10 in second, and Region 1 in third. For the Scouts category, Region 3 took the top spot, while Regions 5 and 10 followed in second and third places, respectively. In the Plainclothes Units category, the Credit Union secured first place, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) came second, and Juliet Griffith’s Day Care placed third.

Among the Female contingents, Immigration took first place, followed by Headquarters in second, and Regional Division 3 in third. In the Male category, the Presidential Guard secured first place, with the Tactical Services Unit #1 and #2 placing second and third, respectively.

The overall winners were Immigration in first place, the Presidential Guard in second, and Tactical Services Unit #1 in third. The GPF’s Route March remains a flagship event on its calendar, emphasising not only tradition and discipline but also inclusivity and youth participation. As the Force marks 186 years of service to Guyana, the event stood as a strong reminder of the principles that guide its mission: unity, professionalism, and public engagement. (GPF press release)