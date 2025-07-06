Soesdyke woman slain in home

–partner hospitalised under police guard

POLICE are investigating the murder of 50-year-old housewife, Bibi Salima Persaud, which occurred at her home at Lot 193, Ivan Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara on Friday night.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Dinesh Ram, also known as ‘Paul’, a mechanic who shared a common-law relationship with the victim. The couple resided together in a one-storey wooden house, Police Headquarters reported.

The victim’s son, Sankar Persaud, told the police that his mother and the suspect were frequently involved in heated arguments. He noted that the suspect often accused his mother of being unfaithful, alleging that she was involved with another man because she frequently used her cell-phone. Despite the frequent disputes, the two would usually reconcile.

Sankar, who lives in a flat concrete house east of his mother’s residence, told investigators that on Friday at around 23:00 hrs, he and his brother returned home and heard groaning sounds coming from the yard. Upon investigation, they found the suspect lying in a pool of water caused by heavy rainfall. When Sankar asked if he was okay, the suspect did not respond coherently.

Concerned, Sankar began calling out for his mother, but received no answer. He entered the house and discovered her lying motionless on the floor with a wound to her throat. He immediately alerted the police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect lying in the yard with a green substance around his mouth, suspected to be pesticide. He was transported to the Diamond Regional Hospital, where he was admitted, and is currently under police guard.

Inside the house, the victim was found lying face up with multiple wounds on her left forehead, mouth, left wrist, right hand, neck, and face. A kitchen knife covered in a reddish substance suspected to be blood was discovered on the floor, along with a bottle of what is believed to be pesticide near the door.

The investigation is ongoing.