Man ‘busted’ with 32.8 pounds of cannabis at Ituni

A 55-year-old miner of Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden, was on Sunday allegedly caught with 32.8 pounds of cannabis by police ranks on patrol.

According to a police statement the ranks, led by a corporal, were on patrol in the vicinity of the Ituni Police Station when at about 21:45hrs they stopped a motorcar, owned and driven by the miner.

Ranks searched the man and the said motor vehicle.

A search of the vehicle’s trunk revealed a black garbage bag containing six bulky parcels of a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The man reportedly confessed to the ranks and stated; “Officer, is a man tell me about de hustle, and I pick it up.”

The suspected cannabis, when weighed, amounted to 14,900 grammes.

He was placed into custody pending charges.