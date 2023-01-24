News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man ‘busted’ with 32.8 pounds of cannabis at Ituni
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The cannabis which was seized by the Ituni police (Guyana Police Force photo)
The cannabis which was seized by the Ituni police (Guyana Police Force photo)

A 55-year-old miner of Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden, was on Sunday allegedly caught with 32.8 pounds of cannabis by police ranks on patrol.

According to a police statement the ranks, led by a corporal, were on patrol in the vicinity of the Ituni Police Station when at about 21:45hrs they stopped a motorcar, owned and driven by the miner.

Ranks searched the man and the said motor vehicle.

A search of the vehicle’s trunk revealed a black garbage bag containing six bulky parcels of a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The man reportedly confessed to the ranks and stated; “Officer, is a man tell me about de hustle, and I pick it up.”

The suspected cannabis, when weighed, amounted to 14,900 grammes.

He was placed into custody pending charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.