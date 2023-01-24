Region Three on its way to becoming one of Guyana’s main economic hubs

– says Dr Tandika Smith

WITH massive development works included in the 2023 National Budget for Region Three, Member of Parliament, Dr Tandika Smith has said that the region is well on its way to becoming one of Guyana’s main economic hubs.

The MP made these remarks as she stood in the National Assembly to voice her support for the budget.

During her address on day one of the budget debate, Dr Smith told the house that among several projects poised for Region Three in this year’s budget is the new four-lane bridge across the Demerara River, which she said will see commuters saving time and getting an ease from the heavy traffic burden experienced on a daily basis.

She added that this will be complemented by the Schoonard to Crane Highway which will offer residents the option of easier access to and from the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Against this backdrop, the MP indicated that residents in the region have already benefitted tremendously from numerous public infrastructure projects which include new roads in communities such as Parika, Zeelugt, Tuschen and Parfaite Harmonie.

“It is clear from all indications that this region is well on its way to becoming one of Guyana’s main economic hubs,” she said.

Meanwhile, she noted that in keeping with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) manifesto of allotting 50,000 house lots within the first term in office, over 2,000 residents are now able to have access to house lots in Region Three and will be able to fulfil their dreams of owning their own homes.

For the further benefit of residents, Smith told the House that the community of Wakenaam is now able to have access to potable water as just last year a new well was commissioned. It was further noted that other communities within the region will benefit from similar projects.

Turning to the state of the health sector within the region, Dr Smith indicated that the sector was in a state of despair when government entered office.

However, she remarked that as the government continues to build and restore quality healthcare within the region and even countrywide, residents of Region Three will be the beneficiaries of a new hospital expected to be constructed in the De Kinderen area.

Additionally, some 30 of the 36 health centres and health posts within the region have benefitted from infrastructural upgrades which allowed for easier access to patient care.

She added that as the government continues on its pathway to transformative developments, secondary school children in Region Three are now enjoying a state-of-the-art school at Parfaite Harmonie.

Dr Tandika Smith later said, “I can assure my fellow Guyanese, your future, your children and grandchildren’s future will continue to be safe and secured under the PPP/C government.”

She then officially endorsed budget 2023.