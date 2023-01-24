Man remanded for alleged possession of firearm, ‘ammo’ and narcotics

JOEL Douglas, a 30-year-old resident of Phoenix Park, West Bank Demerara, on Monday appeared in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court charged for the unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of narcotics.

In a Facebook post, the police said that the accused pleaded not guilty to the three charges and was later remanded to prison by Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty until February 14.

In providing some background, the police said that around 23:45hrs last Friday night, a Police Sergeant acted on information and stopped a white old-model Raum motorcar bearing registration number PNN 6297 at the Versailles Public Road, West Bank Demerara.

Douglas was seated behind the driver’s seat, and his 22-year-old girlfriend (a cashier) was seated next to him.

On the floor of the vehicle behind the driver’s seat was a bulky black shoulder bag which, when inspected, had one Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol without a serial number, containing three live matching rounds.

The police did not provide any details about the narcotics.