MVP Jokic becomes Nuggets record assist maker
Jokic also made his second straight 30-point triple-double (31 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists)
SERBIAN Nikola Jokic became the Denver Nuggets’ record assist maker in a 122-118 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Jokic, the winner of the past two NBA Most Valuable Player awards, made his 3,680th career assist to go past Alex English’s record for the franchise.

Former Utah Jazz player, John Stockton, holds the NBA record with 15,806.

The Nuggets have won eight in a row and lead the Western Conference just over halfway through the 82-game season.

They are half a game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies, who equalled their record winning run by beating Cleveland Cavaliers for an 11th consecutive victory.

Steven Adams made the game-winning basket with 16.6 seconds to go as the Grizzlies triumphed 115-114.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-98, while the Washington Wizards won 116-105 against the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122.

The Charlotte Hornets pipped fellow strugglers, the Houston Rocket, 122-117, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 126-106, the Utah Jazz won 126-103 against the LA Clippers and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111. (BBC Sport)

