Rayon Griffith retains coaching role for Windies tours to Zimbabwe and South Africa

GUYANESE Rayon Griffith, who serves as Assistant Coach for the West Indies team, with oversight for fielding, has retained his position for the tours to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

A Cricket West Indies (CWI) press release, on Wednesday, outlined Griffith, Head Coach for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, as Assistant Coach of the senior West Indies men’s team.

It is understood, in this interim period, Griffith is second in command to Interim Head Coach, Andre Coley.

Griffith joined the management staff in 2019.

The confirmation of positions comes as West Indies prepare for tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa in February and March.

Kenny Benjamin, the former West Indies and Leeward Islands fast bowler, travels to Zimbabwe as the Bowling Coach, replacing Roddy Estwick.

Team Manager Rawle Lewis, Physio Denis Byam, Analyst Avenesh Seetaram and Media Officer Dario Barthley, comprise the full Team Management Unit who will depart for Zimbabwe this coming weekend.

The team lands in Zimbabwe early next week ahead of a three-day warm-up match against a local side set for the 28 to 30 January at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

West Indies will then play two Test matches against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the first Test running from 4 to 8 February, and the second match from 12 to 16 February. All matches start at 10:00am local time (4:00am Eastern Caribbean/3:00am Jamaica).

The last Test Series between Zimbabwe and the West Indies was also played at Queens Sports Club in October 2017. West Indies won the two-match Series 1-0, winning the first contest by 117 runs with the second Test ending in a draw.

The squad will then travel on to South Africa for West Indies’ last two matches in the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with West Indies placed 6th in the current WTC and South Africa placed 4th. Both sides have the opportunity to improve their position in the final table.

Following the Test Series, West Indies play South Africa in three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.