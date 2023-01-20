Intent to score, decision-making among key batting goals– Coley

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Interim West Indies men’s head coach, Andre Coley, has pointed to key elements of the beleaguered side’s batting which he hopes to see developed on next month’s two-Test tour of Zimbabwe.

The Caribbean side’s batsmen struggled during last month’s two-Test campaign in Australia, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite and his debutant left-handed opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul the only two to average above 30.

West Indies lost both Tests – the first by 164 runs in Perth and the second by a massive 419 runs after they were dismissed for a historic low of 77 in their second innings.

“Kraigg alluded to this … just in terms of the fight that we want to show,” Coley told an online media conference on Wednesday.

“The messaging generally would really be around intent to score – batting is about scoring runs. Each batter will go about that in a different fashion and have their own particular style.

[We need to be] clear on how we want to utilise the intent while recognising within the game environment whenever we’re ahead, and then using that as an advantage to even get further ahead. That is going to be crucial.

“And then just being able to work together as a batting unit to achieve the team goals.”

He continued: “Kraigg mentioned earlier … about trying to bat in such a way in the first innings that you can have control of the game. That will be one of the messages in terms of first innings – how can we bat, how can we approach it to ensure that we actually start well and have some control over the game, heading into the second innings.

“So, clear decision-making, intent to score, playing as you do with the confidence you have on the tour while taking into consideration what the game situations throws up at us at any given moment.”

Brathwaite struck the only hundred on the Australia tour to finish with an average of 49 while Chanderpaul, the son of Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, averaged 40 in an impressive outing.

The only change to the batting group for the Zimbabwe tour has been the axing of stylish right-hander Shamarh Brooks who managed only 52 runs across four innings, but the likes of Nkrumah Bonner; vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood and Kyle Mayers have all kept their places.

Coley, who has taken charge of the squad following the resignation of Phil Simmons, said confidence would be a key issue against the backdrop of results ‘Down Under’ and ahead of a hectic schedule for 2023.

“This upcoming series against Zimbabwe and South Africa gives us tremendous opportunity to actually regain some confidence following on from recent months,” the Jamaican explained.

“And then as we approach the middle of the year against India etcetera, looking to build on that confidence that we would’ve gained in the upcoming two to three months; so there are lots of opportunities available.

“And the players are keen. It’s good to have such a year [of cricket] and players want opportunities to play so I’m sure everybody is looking forward to this year.”

Coley said despite the short turnaround time following the tour of Australia, it would have been important for players to ensure they remained match-ready.

“Coming off the Australia tour and leading into this one, there would’ve been at least four, five weeks where players would’ve had the opportunity to play and even practice, to help in their preparation ahead of this tour,” he noted.

“And really that’s what we’re looking to focus on as it relates to who’s involved in the squad.”

West Indies face Zimbabwe in the opening Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo starting February 4 and return to the same venue a week later for the second Test.