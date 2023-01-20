News Archives
Bodybuilding Federation hails transformational budget for Sports
Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation President, Keavon Bess
THE Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) has hailed the $4.3 billion budgetary allocation for Sports when Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, presented the country’s $781.9 billion National Budget in Parliament on Monday.

In a release to the media on Wednesday, the GBBFF highlighted that they have “benefitted significantly” from the office of the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., and the Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, to host their Senior Championships and attended the annual Central America and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships.

“With the expected allocation for sports, as stated in the National Budget…and the anticipated direct injection of resources into the continued development of sports in Guyana, athletes, coaches, the general sports fraternity, and every single Guyanese should be pleased with the developmental direction that Minister Charles Ramson Jr. and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport is taking sports”, the release stated.

Staff Reporter

