News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Tiger Rentals Under-13 football
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Tiger Rentals under-13 football resumes tomorrow at Providence. (Delano Williams photo)
Tiger Rentals under-13 football resumes tomorrow at Providence. (Delano Williams photo)

–Four matches in the EBFA inter-association leg this weekend

THE Tiger Rentals/Guyana Football Federation (GFF) nationwide under-13 development football initiative will resume tomorrow at the National Training Centre (NTC), Providence, with four anticipated games in the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) inter-association leg.

This marks day two and the action is scheduled to kick off at 10:30hrs with two one-hour games being contested simultaneously.

The first two matches will see Friendship Allstars VS Smattapoint/KaneVille FC on pitch one while pitch two will see Swan matching skills with Carib Boys FC.

The other two matches will kick off at 12:30hrs and will feature Timehri Panthers being pitted with Agricola Red Triangle FC on pitch one while Diamond United FC will battle Herstelling Raiders FC on pitch two.

On day one of the EBFA’s competition. Diamond United beat Agricola Red triangle 4-3 while Timehri A team beat Herstelling Raiders 8-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.