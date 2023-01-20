Tiger Rentals Under-13 football

–Four matches in the EBFA inter-association leg this weekend

THE Tiger Rentals/Guyana Football Federation (GFF) nationwide under-13 development football initiative will resume tomorrow at the National Training Centre (NTC), Providence, with four anticipated games in the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) inter-association leg.

This marks day two and the action is scheduled to kick off at 10:30hrs with two one-hour games being contested simultaneously.

The first two matches will see Friendship Allstars VS Smattapoint/KaneVille FC on pitch one while pitch two will see Swan matching skills with Carib Boys FC.

The other two matches will kick off at 12:30hrs and will feature Timehri Panthers being pitted with Agricola Red Triangle FC on pitch one while Diamond United FC will battle Herstelling Raiders FC on pitch two.

On day one of the EBFA’s competition. Diamond United beat Agricola Red triangle 4-3 while Timehri A team beat Herstelling Raiders 8-0.