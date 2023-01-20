Gill double lifts India to tight win over Bracewell-inspired NZ

(Reuters)- India have claimed a thrilling 12-run victory over New Zealand in the first one-day international in Hyderabad after Shubman Gill’s dazzling double century was answered by a brilliant ton from Michael Bracewell.

The 23-year-old opener Gill became the youngest men’s batter to score an ODI double hundred, smashing 208 off 149 balls, featuring an incredible 19 fours and nine sixes, as he helped India set New Zealand a target of 350 in Wednesday’s series opener.

He became the fifth Indian batsman to score 200 in the format after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

But apart from Gill, the rest of India’s batting order struggled to add runs, with captain Rohit Sharma making the second-highest contribution with 34.

Virat Kohli could only manage eight in their formidable total of 8-349 on a slow pitch.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen made 40 but the rest of the Black Caps batters struggled for fluency before Bracewell produced a masterclass after coming in at No.7.

He made 140, hitting 12 fours and 10 sixes, off 78 balls as he kept the visitors in the contest along with Mitchell Santner (57), as the pair put on 162 off just 102 balls for the seventh wicket

Bracewell took the game until the final over, when he became the last player to be sent packing with four balls to spare.

Shardul Thakur (2-54) held his nerve as his slow yorker trapped Bracewell lbw.

Bracewell’s knock was the third-fastest ODI hundred by a New Zealander, scored off only 57 balls but the visitors were eventually bowled out for 337.

“Once Mitchell and I settled we started believing. We wanted to take it deep to give us a chance. Unfortunately we fell short right at the end,” said Bracewell.

India seamer Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with 4-46, including two late wickets at a crucial stage, while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur also bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, opting to bat, India made a good start with Gill and Sharma putting on 60 for the first wicket.

But after Sharma went, Santner bowled Kohli and Kishan was caught behind for five.

Suryakumar Yadav (31) then added 65 with Gill, who reached his second ODI hundred in consecutive innings, after scoring 116 against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Gill went to his 150 off 122 balls before accelerating to strike another 58 off 27 deliveries, including five monster sixes, as he notched up the highest ODI score ever made against New Zealand.

“I wasn’t thinking of the 200 but once I hit the sixes at the end I did feel that I could get it,” said player of the match Gill.

“It definitely gives me a sense of satisfaction but the game went much closer than I expected.”

The second ODI will be in Raipur on Saturday followed by the third game in Indore on Tuesday.

DOUBLE HUNDREDS IN MEN’S ODIs

264 – Rohit Sharma (India) v Sri Lanka, Kolkata 2014

237no – Martin Guptill (New Zealand) v West Indies, Wellington 2015

219 – Virender Sehwag (India) v West Indies, Indore 2011

215 – Chris Gayle (West Indies) v Zimbabwe, Canberra 2015

210no – Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) v Zimbabwe, Bulawayo 2018

210 – Ishan Kishan (India) v Bangladesh, Chattogram 2022

209 – Rohit Sharma (India) v Australia, Bengaluru 2013

208no – Rohit Sharma (India) v Sri Lanka, Mohali 2017

208 – Shubman Gill (India) v New Zealand, Hyderabad 2023

200no – Sachin Tendulkar (India) v South Africa, Gwalior 2010.