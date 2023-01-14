News Archives
Guyana, India strengthen bilateral investment relations
The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) (National Promotion Agency of Republic of Guyana) and Invest India, (National Promotion Agency of India), have agreed to build cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (Office of the President photo)
–through MoU between Go-Invest, Invest India

THE Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) (National Promotion Agency of Republic of Guyana) and Invest India, (National Promotion Agency of India) have agreed to build cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU signing took place at the Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi, India, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the presence of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali; Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Dr K. J Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to Guyana.

This MoU was signed by Dr Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of Go-Invest, and Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India.
The MoU is a form of mutual commitment in strengthening bilateral investment relations, facilitating foreign direct investment, and aiming at setting a framework to promote exchange of experience and relevant information.

“Guyana Invest is pleased to partner with Invest India, the leading investment agency in the world. Prior to this MoU, we have been collaborating on areas of capacity-building and technical assistance. With this agreement in place, we look forward to strengthening our ties as we forge mutual Investment opportunities between our two nations,” Dr Ramsaroop said.

Meanwhile, Bagla related: “Invest India is looking forward to collaborate with Guyana Invest to promote mutual investment and sourcing opportunities between the two nations. With this MoU, we hope to strengthen our bilateral economic relations with Guyana.”

The MoU will further look at building business ties between the two nations and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

It is the first stop for potential global investors in the country. India is one of the fastest- growing economies in the world which has not only sustained global downturn of 2008-2009, but is also slated to grow at consistently higher rates during next few decades.

