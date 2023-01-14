News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
HJ director invited to be panellist at major Island Music Conference
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Kerwin Bollers
Kerwin Bollers

DIRECTOR at Hits and Jams, Kerwin Bollers will be featured among some of the biggest names in the music industry, as a panelist at the massive Island Music Conference (IMC) in Jamaica next month.

The IMC is an annual event curated with content geared at Caribbean growth in the international music industry and helping participants navigate and overcome challenges.
It also aids in the convergence of artistes, managers, producers, label executives, publishers, distributors and other key players in the industry.

This year, the conference slated for February 8-12 is themed: “Cari Culture,” and is said to be panel-driven, with leading music executives and practitioners giving tips and insights into key topics of post-pandemic strategy and innovation.

Iheart’s Tom Poleman; YouTube’s Tuma Bassa; 300E’s Nolan Baynes; Amazon’s Madeline Nelson; Triller’s Monique Blake; Pandora’s Diego Hierera; Audiomack’s Tanya Lawson; BBC 1Xtra’s Seani B, and Bizzle Osikoya, are among the global A-listers confirmed as panelists, and now HJ’s Bollers.

Bollers’ panel is expected to present on “Changing Content for a Changing World.”
In the letter of invitation, the IMC team expressed that they are confident in the wealth of knowledge the local industry icon possesses, and are certain he will be a valuable addition with “important lessons to share, inspire, and support the development of Jamaica’s emerging talent and industry professionals.”

In a brief comment, Bollers said he’s overwhelmed to have been chosen to represent at such a prestigious event and is looking forward to not only sharing, but also gaining from the other representatives.

“A lot of big names and well accomplished music executives will be there to share their knowledge on the music industry, and I intend to go there, take in all of it, learn more about the industry and return to share it with colleagues here in Guyana. I believe this is a great opportunity and will be a memorable experience overall,” he said.

The IMC was founded by Dr. Orville ‘Shaggy’ Burrell, Sharon Burke and Judith Bodley, and was endorsed by Jamaica’s Culture Ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.