GuySuCo warns of fake Demerara Gold Sugar in circulation

THE Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has confirmed that fake Demerara Gold packaged sugar is in circulation, and on the shelves of some supermarkets in Guyana.

According to a press release from GuySuCo, the packaging is of a slight variation to the genuine GuySuCo (Demerara Gold) packaging.

It is mimicking almost the same design at the front and back, bears the GuySuCo’s local address, telephone number and email address. The package also claims to be “a product of Guyana.”

“Further, GuySuCo cannot guarantee the quality of the content, and as such, GuySuCo will not be held liable if the use of this item causes health or other complications.

“Resellers of Demerara Gold are, therefore, asked to be vigilant when purchasing sugar from third parties and if unsure, reach out to the GuySuCo’s Marketing Department on marketing@guysuco.com or telephone number (592) 220-2891-4, ext. 261,” the corporation said.

This discovery was made earlier this week, and the matter is currently under investigation. Genuine Demerara Gold sugar is currently available for wholesale at GuySuCo at $5,800 per bale (40lbs).