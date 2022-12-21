Two children die after boat capsizes in Pomeroon River

THE lifeless bodies of two young children were pulled from the Pomeroon River early Tuesday morning, hours after the boat they and other family members were in hit an unknown object before capsizing.

Dead are five-year-old Reshanna Atkinson and her one-year-old brother, Josiah Atkinson.

Members of a search party recovered the bodies which were taken to the Charity Mortuary to await post-mortem examinations.

Reports are that the children were asleep at the time of the boat mishap which occurred at approximately 20:30 hours on Monday in the vicinity of St. Monica in the Upper Pomeroon River.

Their parents, 33-year-old Bhinauth Atkinson and 23-year-old Novita Atkinson survived the ordeal.

Bhinauth told this publication that he and his family were returning home from Charity when tragedy struck.

“The children were sleeping and we were taking our time when my boat hit a floating object and capsized. My wife swam and went to inform the villagers,” the grief-sticken man related.

The village’s toshao, Eve Samuels said that she is saddened over the death of the children.

Samuels used the opportunity to urge persons to ensure that they wear their safety jackets whenever using the Pomeroon River.

The boat and engine were recovered.