Gafoors fulfils corporate social responsibility

–supports persons with scholarhips, housing solutions, other initiatives

GAFSONS Industries Limited (Gafoors) continues to improve people’s lives as the company continues its charitable outreach by giving where it matters.

In supporting the vulnerable, Gafoors, earlier this year, partnered with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to give visually impaired, Wendy Assaye, the keys to a new home in Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Gafoors Administrative Manager, Dione Foo, said the company supports housing as a platform for services to improve the lives of the most vulnerable and build healthy communities.

Over the years, she noted that Gafoors has been assisting the vulnerable with support services that help people who face the most complex challenges to live with stability, autonomy, and dignity.

Gafoors, a household name, also assisted Bibi Karrim in building a new house, after demolishing the previous building that was affected by substandard work.

Further, in the case of Renita Joseph, a teacher attached to the Patentia Primary School, and her husband Abdool Ahmad, a taxi driver, who lost their home to a fire in January 2021, Gafoors intervened after assistance was sought.

The company agreed to rebuild the family’s home in Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara, while the teacher pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

For Rohanie Reginald, who had no place to stay with her three daughters after her home went up in flames, Executive Chairman, Sattaur Gafoor, after reading the article in the newspapers, invited Rohanie to his office to discuss how he could rebuild her home.

“It was at that meeting Mr Gafoor knew that the second daughter works with the company. Engineer and contractor were called in to construct a two-bedroom house in Farm where Rohanie had acquired land from the Ministry of Housing,” Ms. Foo related.

A mother of nine, Dularie Lall, of Good Faith, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, lost her home in December 2019 to a fire.

Dularie and her kids sought financial assistance and bought land in “inner” Good Faith, Mahaicony.

However, with no more money to purchase building materials, the distraught mother contacted Mrs Ameena Gafoor for assistance building her home.

A decision was made to build an entire house for the mother of nine, and Gafoors dispatched a contractor and answered Dularie Lall’s prayers.

Meanwhile, in assisting with sponsorship for educational development, Alizia Ash benefitted in furthering her studies to become an aspiring Chemical Engineer, Gafsons contributed the sum of G$2M.

Gafoors Administrative Manager, Dione Foo, said education helps eradicate poverty and hunger, giving people a chance at better lives, and Mr Gafoor expressed the most significant interest.

“There are plenty of reasons why education is important. Generally speaking, they all tie closely to a person’s goals in life and to their future well-being, and Gafsons embraces and understands that the ultimate goal of education is to help an individual navigate life and contribute to society,” Ms. Foo noted.

Another benefactor of Gafsons educational sponsorship was Stephanie Sankar, who sought support to become a medical doctor. The company contributed the sum of G$3M, and she is currently enrolled at Texila University pursuing her dreams.

Additionally, Joshua Mentore received sponsorship to further his studies in Canada to become an architect.

A donation was also made to the Beterverwagting Nursery School, Granville Park, East Coast Demerara via the headteacher, Ms. Selma Grey-Harris.

Meanwhile, Gafsons assists over 250 poor monthly with hampers and cash donations ranging from G$10,000 to $50,000.

Further, Sattaur Gafoor was recognised recently with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industries for his service in business to the people of Guyana.

The President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, presented the award, and it was received by the Deputy CEO of Gafsons Industries Limited – Mr. David Falconer, on behalf of Mr. Gafoor.

Mr. Gafoor started Gafsons Industries Limited in 1953, which is, today, the largest manufacturer and exporter of construction products, including the Gafoors network of eight modern hardware outlets serving all of Guyana.

After 65 years, Mr Gafoor continues to be the driving force in the business and is a great inspiration to all his employees for his leadership and kindness.

Mr Gafoor has always maintained his employees are his number one asset, and, over the years, he has personally been involved in training his people in all aspects of the business.