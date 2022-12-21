Food For the Poor secures release for two prisoners

FOOD for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated (FFP) has paid the fines and secured the release of two non-violent offenders in time to spend the Christmas holidays with their families and friends.

According to a press release issued by the Guyana Prison Service, the prisoners were incarcerated due to their inability to pay the required fines, even though the amounts were minimal.

Chief Executive Officer of Food for the Poor, Kent Vincent said it has been the charity organisation’s tradition for over two decades to pay the fines for non-violent inmates in the Caribbean and Latin American nations where they maintain a presence; twice a year, during the Easter and Christmas seasons.

“Since the inception of Food for the Poor’s Prison Ministry Programme in 1998, the charity has assisted in freeing, training and reintroducing nonviolent prisoners back into their communities as productive citizens”, Vincent was quoted in the release as saying.

Additionally, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot thanked Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated for their part in assisting the GPS in promoting prisoners’ rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, which was held at the Prison Headquarters on Tuesday, food hampers that included loaves of bread, personal care items and Bibles were given to the inmates.

The two prisoners were grateful for the life-changing gesture, the release added.