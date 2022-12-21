News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Minibus driver in Zeeburg fatal accident remanded
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The late Gaitree Sewsankar (Stabroek News photo)
The late Gaitree Sewsankar (Stabroek News photo)

DEVON Daziel, who was the driver of the minibus involved in the accident at Zeeburg that claimed the life of a pedestrian, was, on Tuesday, charged with causing death by dangerous driving and remanded to prison.

Police said in a press release that the 35-year-old Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo resident, appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ali-Seepaul.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was subsequently remanded.

The matter was adjourned to January 18, 2023, for report and fixture.

Daziel was the driver of minibus #BAB 1864, which was involved in the fatal accident that occurred at approximately 14:30 hours on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

The accident claimed the life of pedestrian Gaitree Sewsankar, a 37- year-old female from Sister’s Village, West Bank Demarara.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.