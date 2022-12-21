Minibus driver in Zeeburg fatal accident remanded

DEVON Daziel, who was the driver of the minibus involved in the accident at Zeeburg that claimed the life of a pedestrian, was, on Tuesday, charged with causing death by dangerous driving and remanded to prison.

Police said in a press release that the 35-year-old Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo resident, appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ali-Seepaul.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was subsequently remanded.

The matter was adjourned to January 18, 2023, for report and fixture.

Daziel was the driver of minibus #BAB 1864, which was involved in the fatal accident that occurred at approximately 14:30 hours on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

The accident claimed the life of pedestrian Gaitree Sewsankar, a 37- year-old female from Sister’s Village, West Bank Demarara.