News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$30M refurbished Sophia Drop-in Centre Kitchen opens
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A before and after comparison of the facility
A before and after comparison of the facility

–facility features state-of-the-art kitchen, recreational area for children

MINISTER of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, on Tuesday, officially declared open the refurbished “Sophia Kitchen.”

With an injection of approximately $30 million, the facility features a state-of-the art kitchen and recreational area for children.

At the simple opening ceremony, Dr. Persaud said: “I thought this would be a very good way of giving those children, who are in State care, an environment where they can bond, where they can enjoy a meal in a good atmosphere and where those persons who prepare their meals with love and care could have a safe environment where they can prepare meals in comfort.”

Assistant Director of Childcare and Protection Agency, Levine Gouveia said: “This is a welcomed venture; the children will not just eat meals but socialise, do their assignments… so this is an environment that will cater to their holistic development.”

Seating arrangements in the new ‘Sophia Kitchen’

With nearly 15 years of service to the facility, head of the kitchen, Sarah Rogers, highlighted that the upgrade was much needed.

“It was very needed because the conditions we were working under wasn’t workable so we are very grateful for this upgrade from the Ministry of Human Services… this is very good for us, we are very happy to have this facility… we were trying to do our best with the conditions we were working in because we got to cook for the children;; we try our best to work out the situation and it will obviously be better because it is better working facility, better working conditions, more space and everything,” she said.

Immediately after the opening, the children under State care joined Minister Persaud to bake cookies and make cupcakes with the new equipment at the facility before joining her in making Christmas cards.

One of the teens in the home was overjoyed to be baking cookies. She said that she was happy to feel the love from Minister Persaud and the ministry at this time of the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.