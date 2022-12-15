News Archives
GDF ousts Mayor Narine from National Reserve
Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine
–over utterances that promote racial, religious intolerance, political dissonance

OWING to conduct “unbecoming of a soldier,” former Staff Sergeant, Ubraj Narine, who is also the Mayor of Georgetown, was disembodied from the Guyana National Reserve of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), with effect from Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

According to a release from the GDF, Narine, on Monday, was engaged in a civil protest action during which he uttered words that are considered to have promoted racial and religious intolerance, as well as political dissonance.

“Several disparaging comments were made against the Commander in Chief and his government. As a member of the Guyana Defence Force, albeit Regular or Reserve, Mr Narine is required to conduct himself in a manner that uphold the professional image and integrity of the Force,” the GDF said.

It added: “Members of the army are required to adhere to the policies, regulations and protocols of the Force; the values and standards of the Guyana Defence Force are examples of such. These require, among others, adherence to core values such as discipline, integrity and loyalty.”

Similarly, according to the GDF, it requires members of the Force to adhere to core standards such as responsibility, respect for the law, respect for others, correct conduct and appropriate social behaviour.

