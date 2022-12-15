Geeta Chandan- Edmond forced to resign as PNCR General Secretary

FOLLOWING weeks of speculation, Geeta Chandan- Edmond has officially tendered her resignation as General Secretary (GS) of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

This decision was made after clashes over several issues, including the direction the party was headed under the leadership of Aubrey Norton.

Chandan-Edmond, on Wednesday morning, sent Norton her resignation letter after being on leave for several months.

She had initially gone on leave in early August of this year. The former magistrate reportedly told the party that she would have been out for a few weeks but then extended her leave for an indefinite period.

This publication understands that Chandan-Edmond resigned after growing concerns that she was not allowed to fully function in her capacity as GS.

Several efforts to reach Chandan-Edmond, Norton and senior members of the party for a comment were futile

Sources familiar with “the situation” told the Guyana Chronicle that Chandan-Edmond “endured” a lot before throwing in the proverbial towel.

Apparently, Chandan-Edmond, who is a Member of Parliament (MP), put up some resistance to some of the tasks she was asked to carry out, which she and others thought were not in keeping with the vision that Norton had outlined when he was campaigning to become leader of the party.

Information suggests that a “shadow” in the person of Hazel Pile-Lewis was appointed as the “administrator”.

“Pile was given terms of reference that overlapped with what Geeta was supposed to be doing. So right away we were able to see what was going on. Geeta is a hard worker but things are just not the way it should be right now,” this publication was told.

Further, Chronicle was told of “forces” that Norton kept in his inner circle who are not people-oriented and who had made Chandan-Edmond’s stint as GS “less than comfortable, to say the least.”

While this publication was not able to get its hands on the letter sent to Norton, a separate note sent to the Central Executive Committee of the party reads, “I take this opportunity to thank each one of you for your support, cooperation, and guidance during my stint as General Secretary of the PNCR. It has been an absolute honour and privilege and I shall remain committed to the ideals of the party…”

As news of the resignation quickly spread, many persons including PNCR loyalist, Norman Browne, described Chandan as beloved.

He posted on Facebook that Chandan “was a favourite of members and supporters when the new leadership of the PNCR assumed office. She was hounded and eventually pressured out of that position. Edmond was never allowed to function as GS because forces in the party felt that the GS position should not be exclusively hers.”

He added, “If allowed, Mrs. [Chandan] Edmond would have been a remarkable GS. She stands committed to the PNCR and continues to have its best interest at heart.”