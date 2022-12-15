News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Teachers will not be left out’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Flashback: Teacher Joycelyn Joseph, during a lesson with her nursery children during the COVID-19 era (Delano Williams photo)
Flashback: Teacher Joycelyn Joseph, during a lesson with her nursery children during the COVID-19 era (Delano Williams photo)

-gov’t working out anomalies to give educators salary increases, President Ali says

THE Government of Guyana is progressively working to address the concerns of all categories of workers and teachers will soon receive salary increases, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said on Wednesday.

“We are working on a progressive plan to improve the overall welfare of every citizen. The welfare is not only a matter of salary. While we understand the importance of salaries, it’s [the] quality of life, quality of your healthcare, quality of your infrastructure, the cost of their water, the quality of their water,” he told reporters, while speaking on the sidelines of an event.

While the president did not reveal a timeline for the increase, he noted that the government is working to address several anomalies citing health workers and nurses who were working for GY$98,000 and would from next month be earning GY$160,000.

“Everything is done in a very holistic way. We have to understand the functionalities of the economy and every category of workers will be addressed,” he said adding: “We are starting from critical areas where there are great anomalies. That is how we have started and we are progressing well.”

He stressed that the time for teachers will come.

“I value the work of the teachers tremendously, teachers are an important asset to our country, and my own parents were teachers so no one has to tell me the value of teachers,” he added.

Earlier this week the President announced that the revision to the salary scale of health workers will see over 5,000 persons benefitting from a disposable income by over $1.5 billion annually.

Additionally, ranks of the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Defence Force will also benefit from a $1 billion annualised increase to their salaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.